Westwood High School students glean new information from traveling Anne Frank exhibit

The exhibit will open to the public on March 10, 2022.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A traveling Anne Frank exhibit has made its way to Westwood High School in Richland School District Two, and it's teaching students more about the Holocaust.

"Getting to know Anne Frank on a deeper level, I think it more or less extended my knowledge of her, and it made me feel a little bit more empathetic toward the Holocaust," 12th grade student Sydnie Taylor said. "Not that I already wasn't before, but it just enlightened me."

"Hopefully, if enough people know the actual story of how it was for Jews and the other targeted groups like gypsies or the disabled, it's not bound to repeat again," 12th grade student Sydney Woodrow said.

The exhibit is open for students, teachers and staff starting on Thursday, with a few select seniors and juniors set to guide others through the panels.

The Anne Frank Traveling Exhibit will soon be on display at Westwood High School, which is located at 180 Turkey Farm... Posted by Richland School District Two on Monday, February 14, 2022

"We're going out into the world, and we're developing our opinion as young adults, and we need to be able to have the full idea and the full picture on a lot of events that happened," Taylor said. "If we forget history occurred, then it's bound to happen again."