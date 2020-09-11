What could be coming to Main Street in Downtown Lexington

The Town of Lexington is accepting proposals to bring in more businesses to a property in Downtown Lexington.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is accepting proposals for a developer to build a new property in the downtown area.

This will be near the area of Main and Church streets.

The downtown area in Lexington has since it's fair share of changes over the last couple of years with new businesses and traffic changes.

The property that the Town of Lexington is looking to have new businesses sits next door to Alodia's Cucina Italiana restaurant.

"We're open to hearing many different proposals that have the main goal of bringing new activity to the downtown area," said Laurin Barnes, the spokesperson for the Town of Lexington. "We're looking for a one to three story building with restaurant, bar and retail space on the bottom and then either residential or office space on the top."

Here we grow again! What would you like to see on Lexington's Main Street?



The Town is requesting proposals for the open lot near the Icehouse Amphitheater.



For more information on how to bid + more about the site itself, visit ➡️ https://t.co/g6tBEzXLA2 pic.twitter.com/yd5NRryhXQ — Town of Lexington SC (@TownLexingtonSC) October 26, 2020

It is part of the town's vision plan to bring more people to the downtown area. The town believes adding a restaurant, bar, retail and residential space by the Icehouse Amphitheater would be a great idea.

"The Icehouse Amphitheater played a huge role in that and now with the Pavilion being built, we feel like this is just the next step in bringing more activity downtown," explained Barnes.

In the proposals, the town is asking for people who have prior experience in developing. They will be taking proposals until November 23rd. A review process will follow.

"We've come so far in growing the downtown area and improving traffic in this area. We basically want to keep encouraging businesses to come down here and we want to support the businesses that do locate in the downtown area," said Barnes.