Midlands residents say MLK Day is more poignant this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every year, the country celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The day means many things to different people.

On this day when people stop to reflect on how Dr. King helped shaped where we are today, News 19 asked Midlands residents what King Day means to them. Many told us this year's King Day feels especially impactful.

"I get emotional just thinking about it with all that has happened this year," said Grace Armstrong. "I want to say that I'm grateful for everything he has done. One day is not enough to appreciate not just Dr. King, but anyone who fought for civil rights."

"It's a good time to pause and reflect where we are as a country," explained Kyle McHale." Just like back then, there is some high tension, and race is still an issue. Going forward, we all need to continue to realize that we need to consider and still think about."

"I think it's essential for us to remember that, while things may be looking better, the fight is not over," Kristina Benbow said. "It's really important to keep fighting while keeping Dr. King's words in mind."