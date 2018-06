Columbia, SC (WLTX) - People in Downtown Columbia talked to News 19 about what their father means to them.

A father can be many things. He can be your mentor, hero, or even your best friend. We carry the lessons we learn from them our whole lives.

Folks in Downtown Columbia talked to News 19 about what Father's Day is all about and how their dad has impacted their lives.

© 2018 WLTX