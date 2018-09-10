Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The news of Nikki Haley resigning her post as US Ambassador to the United Nations, effective at the end of 2018, took many by surprise.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted "All the best to Ambassador @NikkiHaley - thank you for your leadership & service."

Senator Lindsey Graham sent out a series of tweets praising Haley, saying "I know all South Carolinians are proud of the service she rendered to our nation an the Trump Administration."

Nikki Haley has a very bright future and will be a key player in both the future of the Republican Party and our nation as a whole for years to come. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence made a statement giving "Heartfelt thanks to Ambassador Nikki Haley for her extraordinary service as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations."

He went on to say "Her frank and clear-eyed assessments of global threats as well as much-needed reforms at the UN were in the best tradition of American leadership."

Heartfelt thanks to Ambassador @NikkiHaley for her extraordinary service as the US Ambassador to the @UN. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/Lo7lIYd1Ri — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 9, 2018

SC Congressman Trey Gowdy thanked Haley for her "outstanding service to our country and to the state of South Carolina. The United States is better and stronger because of your leadership."

Sen. Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House, tweeted that "She challenged friend and foe to be better."

Nikki Haley has been a clear, consistent, and powerful voice for America’s interests and democratic principles on the world stage. She challenged friend and foe to be better. I am saddened that she is leaving the administration, but so grateful for her service. Thank you, Nikki. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 9, 2018

