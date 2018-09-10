Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The news of Nikki Haley resigning her post as US Ambassador to the United Nations, effective at the end of 2018, took many by surprise.
Related Coverage: Nikki Haley leaving job as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted "All the best to Ambassador @NikkiHaley - thank you for your leadership & service."
Senator Lindsey Graham sent out a series of tweets praising Haley, saying "I know all South Carolinians are proud of the service she rendered to our nation an the Trump Administration."
Vice President Mike Pence made a statement giving "Heartfelt thanks to Ambassador Nikki Haley for her extraordinary service as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations."
He went on to say "Her frank and clear-eyed assessments of global threats as well as much-needed reforms at the UN were in the best tradition of American leadership."
SC Congressman Trey Gowdy thanked Haley for her "outstanding service to our country and to the state of South Carolina. The United States is better and stronger because of your leadership."
Sen. Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House, tweeted that "She challenged friend and foe to be better."