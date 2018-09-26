Columbia, SC - (WLTX) For a lot of hurricane victims after the storm ends the question that comes to mind is what now?

For survivors trying to figure where to start?

News 19 spoke to one FEMA administrators here's what they say folks should do:

Step 1: If you and your family need immediate assistance FEMA is suggesting you call 211, the United Way or other local resources like your church or the Red Cross. They're the ones that can help with immediate needs such as food for example and other needs victims may have to deal with immediately.

Step 2: Contact your insurance company. FEMA says it's important to make the call whether you have insurance or not....because the third call will be to FEMA.

Step 3: Call FEMA. 1-800-621-3362. They're going to ask if you have spoken to your insurance company and even if you're insured you maybe under insured but still make the call to FEMA because help potentially could be available for both home owners and renters.

Step 4: Once your are registered with FEMA, a scheduled appointment will take place and officials will come on site to the damaged property and do an assessment. The assessment will be based on three categories--is it safe, is it sanitary and does it still function.

Step 5: You will be notified if your household is eligible for rental and repair assistance and potential personal property assistance. You will be notified by either email or phone.

Step 6: If FEMA can help, a check will be made available to you and the amount you receive is based upon the damage in the home. However, FEMA caps help at $34,000.

For individuals who are in a situation where they do not have a phone or have access to the internet In the coming days there will be Disaster Recovery Centers in fixed locations throughout the state and you can find that information here.

© 2018 WLTX