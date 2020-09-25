What traffic will be like on game day for Gamecock football

Traffic around Williams-Brice Stadium will look a little different this year, with no-lane reversals necessary due to the limited fan capacity at the game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Traffic flow will look a lot different on game days this season at South Carolina football games.

Fans are getting geared up for the start of Gamecock football, but this year will be much different than the past due to the pandemic.

Among the changes, restrictions have been put in place on how many fans will be allowed inside the stadium to watch the game.

Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says if you're going to the game this weekend, you'll see a lot of troopers in place around Williams-Brice Stadium.

"The only difference is going to be that traffic isn't going to be blocked, lanes aren't going to be reversed and it's going to remain the same as it is any other day of the week," Trooper Jones said.

People will need to make sure they follow traffic signals as people approach lights. Troopers will be stationed at intersections to help fans cross the street to get to the stadium or back to their vehicle.

Troopers will be placed at the intersections they are usually at any other year or season.

"On a typical game day, we're looking at 100,000+ fans attending Williams-Brice. Now we're looking at less than a quarter of that," Trooper Jones explained.

"Traffic, in general, should be a lot less, but with anticipation that some people are coming to tailgate and some other people coming to ride around. Be mindful that you need to follow those traffic directions and know that troopers are going to be in place to help you."

Trooper Jones says people should keep in mind that parking at the stadium may look a lot different this year since some lots are closed or are only for fans who purchase tickets to park there.

"Pack your patience," Trooper Jones said. "Know that it's a trying time, not only for the administrators here at Williams-Brice, who's going to be gearing up to bring in the 20,000+ fans, but also for the troopers that are going to be out working and know that we're here for you."

Another thing state troopers will be keeping a lookout on is drinking and driving. If fans are thinking about having a few drinks at the game, they should make sure to have a designated driver.

"Don't make that poor decision. If you're going to plan to have a few drinks tomorrow after the Gamecocks beat the Volunteers, make sure that you have a designated driver," Trooper Jones said.

The trooper went on to say, "As you travel down to Williams-Brice and you come to cheer on your Gamecocks, whether it's inside the stadium or you're outside the stadium, be mindful that we're all in this together."