List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed.

Here are the changes we know about.

City of Columbia

The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on Friday, December 23, closed on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 for the holidays. For these weeks, Monday routes will be moved to Tuesday and Tuesday routes will be moved to Wednesday.

For additional information, please contact the Solid Waste Division at 803-545-3800 or visit columbiasc.gov/solid-waste-holiday-schedule.

City of Forest Acres

Monday, Dec. 26: Holiday. No pickup.

Tuesday, Dec. 27: Monday routes picked up

Wednesday, Dec. 28: Tuesday routes picked up

Thursday, Dec. 29: Pickup as usual

Friday, Dec. 30: Pickup as usual

Lexington County

Franchise Residential Solid Waste Curbside Collection in the unincorporated areas of Lexington County will be picking up on regular schedule during the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Richland County

Curbside collection will not be affected.

The County’s C&D Landfill will be closed Dec. 23-27 and will reopen for normal hours Dec. 28.

The Lower Richland Drop-off Center will close Dec. 23-25 and resume normal hours Monday.

The Clemson Road Drop-off Recycling Site will be closed Dec. 23-26 and reopen for normal hours Tuesday.

West Columbia

The Tuesday, December 27, 2022, sanitation route will be picked up on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Yard trash will be delayed.

Check schedules on the city’s website at westcolumbiasc.gov/sanitation-recycling.