COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's all in a day's work, right? Well, one study claims that day may not be too difficult if you're in Columbia.

WalletHub recently released its 2019 "Hardest-Working Cities in America." The list ranked 116 cities — Columbia was No. 111.

Did you know the average U.S. worker clocks in about 1,780 hours a year? However, not every U.S. city is pulling equal weight!

This study argues South Carolina's capital may be one of those slacking cities. However, it did narrowly escape the bottom 5: Newark, Cleveland, Buffalo, Burlington and Detroit.

And despite the state of Alaska being in the dark for months at a time, one of its cities — Anchorage — was named the hardest-working city in the U.S.

Rankings were based on several factors, ranging from workweek hours to unused vacation time to people working more than one job.