Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As daylight saving time comes to an end Sunday, why not kill two birds with one stone: turn back the clocks and test your smoke alarms.

Colder weather means it's time to crank up the heaters, which the American Red Cross says is the second most common cause of death in house fires.

Seven people in the U.S. die every day from house fires, according tot he National Fire Protection Association. In South Carolina, about six house fires happen every day.

“The Red Cross wants everyone to stay safe this winter,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer, Palmetto SC Region. “This weekend, please take time to ‘turn and test’ to protect you and your family against the season’s life-threatening risk of home fires.”

Here are some steps from the Red Cross to increase fire safety:

Check smoke alarm batteries: Push the test button to make sure the alarms are working. Also check carbon monoxide detectors.

Install smoke alarms: Put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Check local building codes for additional requirements.

Practice an escape plan: Make sure everyone in the household knows two ways to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.

