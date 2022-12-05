White Claw maker opens new plant in Columbia, plans to create over 300 jobs

It's expected to create 310 new jobs and represents one of the largest economic developments in Richland County history.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The maker of the popular alcoholic drink White Claw has opened a massive new facility in Columbia, where it will make that drink and several others for years to come.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for Mark Anthony Brewing's new facility on Shop Road in Columbia.

The new facility is 1.3 million square feet and cost more than $490 million. It's expected to create 310 new jobs and represents one of the largest economic developments in Richland County history.

The facility will produce White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mike's Hard Lemonade, Mike's Harder Lemonade, and Cayman Jack Cocktails. Warehousing and distribution operations will also be located on-site.

Mark Anthony Brewing CEO and founder Anthony von Mandl was joined by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as well as a delegation of lawmakers and public officials.

"Today we are creating as you know, 300 new meaningful jobs but we're not done yet," Mandl said. "Our long term vision for South Carolina will see even more investment, including expanding the footprint of our facility in the years ahead."

The Richland County Council approved the new plant coming to the area back in 2020.