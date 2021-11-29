White Knoll High School on lockdown during search for student

The district said they are searching for an student who goes to the school.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — White Knoll High School in Lexington County is on lockdown while officers search for a student.

A spokesperson for Lexington School District One said the lockdown was issued Monday afternoon. According to the district, law enforcement was searching for a student who goes to the school.

The district could not say why they were searching for the student or what specifically triggered the lockdown. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is conducting a security sweep of the school.

The district said no students will be dismissed until the lockdown is over.