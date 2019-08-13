LEXINGTON, S.C. — A rising junior at White Knoll High School in Lexington has been charged after deputies say he made an online threat to shoot up his school and kill himself.

In a letter to the media, Lexington District One administrators state that the student was suspended from White Knoll and an incident report was filed.

Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department interviewed the 17-year-old male suspect at his home Monday afternoon. Because he is a juvenile, authorities will not release the suspect's name.

The boy was charged with making threats to a school and released to the custody of his parents pending a mental health evaluation.

“White Knoll administrators notified us about the threat after a student shared a screen shot and related details of what the suspect posted online,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We always take these threats seriously. This is an example of how a strong relationship between school district administration and law enforcement creates a level of safety and protection in our community.”

The school district's letter states:

Lexington District One does not tolerate this kind of behavior and feels that every child deserves a safe learning environment. For this reason and in accordance with applicable policies and procedures, school administrators recommended the student for expulsion. This is standard operating procedure.

The district encourages students and their parents to report immediately any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee. When, they do, the district can respond quickly to protect their safety.

If they are uncomfortable reaching out to them, the district also has a district-wide Tip Line accessible online, by telephone or by email, for students, their parents or staff to report school safety concerns. They can submit a report by calling 803-636-8317 and leaving a message; texting details of their concern to 803-636-8317; or emailing details of their concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.

Sheriff Koon said the investigation into the threat is ongoing. The teen will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.