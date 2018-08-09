Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Residents who live in the Whitehall neighborhood, in Northwest Columbia bordering I-26, are speaking out about a proposed bridge by SCDOT.

It's part of the Carolina Crossroads Project, and neighbors are doing everything they can to stop it.

"What they've invested in their homes, with property values dropping, they're in a panic," said Barry Amick, a resident of Whitehall who posted signs around the neighborhood against the bridge.

Amick says if a new bridge proposed by the transportation department is built, the project would hit about 150 feet away from his mother's house.

"We're really concerned about all the traffic, the crime," he said.

Neighbors tell us they just found out about the project a few weeks ago.

Transportation leaders want to build a bridge over I-26 connecting Beatty Road to Tram Road in Whitehall. A stop sign will also be installed on Tram Road leading to the bridge, leading residents to believe they'll have a tough time just pulling out of their driveway.

"At first we were told it had something to do with the Malfunction Junction, then they changed that tune and it's not supposed to control traffic," said Amick. "We can't really get a direct answer as far as exactly why they're gonna put it."

Amick worries the bridge would shift suspicious behavior to their peaceful neighborhood.

"Property values are gonna plummet just because of the simple fact that when you bring crime back in this area, speeders all day long, nobody's gonna want to live here," said Amick. "We have five school bus stops in here...We have a retired community called the Cottages of Whitehall down the street. That's where these people are going to spend the rest of their life. So when the property drops, they have no equity left in their home."

Lexington Representative Chip Huggins, who oversees the area, says it's not just Whitehall that's against the project. Residents who live in the Beatty Road area have also expressed concerns, he said.

Others in the 1,400 home neighborhood still have no idea about the proposal.

"I can tell you that the $3 to $5 million, which is the estimation on this, would be much better used spent in other places," said Huggins.

He says meetings on the topic have been overflowing with residents who expressed safety concerns to DOT officials. Huggins has also been in touch with local and state leaders about project concerns.

"They're giving reasons," said Huggins. "They're not just doing it because they don't want it in their backyard. There are reasons. There's flooding, there's traffic...lots of noise."

Huggins says when the big flood hit the Midlands, parts of Whitehall had a big flooding problem. He says this new project could make it worse.

"Anytime you put concrete down, it has to run somewhere. When you don't have proper areas for it to run to, it runs through homes and it runs through people's properties," he said. "This is our community. We know what's best for our community, and this bridge is absolutely not needed for our community."

Residents have until September 17 to submit comments to the transportation department about the bridge.

"This is our crown jewel, Whitehall, and we're trying to keep it that way," said Amick.

We reached out to officials at the local and regional offices of the transportation department, but they could not immediately be reached for comment.

Another neighborhood meeting discussing the bridge is planned for 7:00 p.m. September 12 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church located at 170 St Andrews Rd.

