NEWBERRY, S.C. — A Whitmire man has been arrested on possession of a large quantity of marijuana.

Newberry County Sheriff’s Deputies, Whitmire Police Officers, and SLED Agents arrested Jarvis Jameel Sligh, 35, after an undercover operation, according to law enforcement.

According to law enfrocement, after executing a warrant, they found over 20 pounds of marijuana worth over $100,000 packaged for distribution. In addition a pistol with an extended magazine was found in proximity to the drugs.

Sligh is charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon During A Violent Offense, Possession of a Person Prohibited, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sligh is also on probation for a previous offense and will be charged with that violation.

Sligh is currently under a $20,500 bond for the drug related charges and is on hold for Probation.