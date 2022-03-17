Giving a hoot? More owl sightings in Irmo

According to experts, the best places you can find these owls are in Congaree National Park, Beidler Forest, Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve and near Lake Murray.

IRMO, S.C. — Out in our backyards, right here in Irmo, Chapin and other parts of Columbia live some very majestic large birds: Barred owls.

"A lot of times we'll find them in deciduous forests and you think about oak trees, hickory trees, maybe even some large maple trees," said Jay Keck, South Carolina Wildlife Federation habitat education manager.

They nest in tree cavities and right now experts say it is breeding season, so it's best to keep a little distance if you see one.

If you're lucky you'll hear one, but you've struck gold like Billy Easterbrooks from Irmo if you see one too.

"That owl that you saw online was actually in my backyard," Easterbrooks said.

"Their camouflage is just so cryptic and so effective and it just makes them disappear like a ghost. It just blends in with their surroundings so well. Often times too they're just still. They are not moving, just their head maybe a little bit," Keck said.

You can spot them at Congaree National Park or near Lake Murray. According to experts, barred owls are nocturnal, but you can also see them during the day if you're lucky.