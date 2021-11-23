Is your tire pressure light on? It could be due to lower temperatures

Get your car inspected before you travel for the holidays.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lower temperatures can trigger your tire pressure light, and that's completely normal.

Jody Franklin, the district manager of United Car Care in Huntsville says, "It's nothing to be alarmed about. It happens every winter, we get inundated with cars going by wanting to get their air pressure checked."

Outside temperatures are going to continue to drop as the season drags on.

"All air has moisture in it," Franklin explains. "So in the winter time, the moisture level drops, and it's not affected by pressure, so your air pressure drops. [In the] Summer time, your pressure is going to increase."

Franklin encourages everyone to get their car inspected before they start traveling for the holidays.

Anytime you're going to travel, you really need to get your tires checked," Franklin said. "Especially in the winter time, you don't know what kind of weather you're going to run into, whether it be snow and ice, rain, get your tires checked, get your fluids checked.

