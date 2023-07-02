Why everyone in Little Rock is talking about this banana statue

In the short amount of time that it's been unveiled, this brand new banana sculpture has been turning the heads of everyone that sees it at Riverfront Park.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a brand new statue in Little Rock and it has certainly captured the attention of nearly every person that sees it.

The new artwork entitled "On a Roll" was created by Jack Hill and shipped to the city by the National Sculptors' Guild earlier this week.

The piece is located at Riverfront Park and is part of the city's permanent art collection.

The sculpture which has been turning the heads of runners, bikers, skaters, and just those passing along in the area, has been the center of a lot of conversation in the short amount of time that's been there.

Not only is it spurring real-life conversations, but the statue is also at the forefront of many online discussions.

"On a Roll" was featured in a TikTok which has already garnered 26,000 likes, 1,500 likes, and 1,300 shares.

The statue has also been featured on Reddit under r/LittleRock and has already received 278 impressions and roughly 70 comments from users on the site.

The sculpture received a bit of pushback online as people questioned the cost and the "meaning" behind the statue.

For the amount of criticism, there was an equal amount of praise for the banana sculpture, as many shared their excitement for the newly donated art piece.