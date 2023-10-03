Why Old Percival Road has been closed for well over a year

Residents say the section of the road has made commutes longer, and slowed businesses down

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Road closed signs remain on Old Percival Road for what residents say has been two years, and they want answers.

"It's almost a forgotten area now," said JKNJs, formerly known as Martin's Grocery, owner Joshua Martin.

Martin's store is located just feet away from the closed section of Old Percival Road. He says the closure has caused his business, which has been in the family since the 70s, to struggle as people follow the signs and avoid the area.

"This used to be a busy road and a main cut-through for years," Martin said. "You'd have to really watch out when you pull out of here. And, as you can see now, there is not even a car coming from the other direction."

"People who used to come this way, who lived over here or hang out over here, aren't coming anymore because it takes so much time to get around this part, you know," said area resident Amber Derion. "It's dying and killing everything over here."

So, what is happening, and why is it taking so long?

News19 took those questions to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) which maintains the road.

"A nearby dam was overtopping and started to fail – the road was closed as a safety measure," said SCDOT officials in a statement released to News 19. "The SCDHEC dam safety unit began their inspection process around 18 months ago and that review is ongoing. Until SCDHEC concludes their process, the roadway will remain closed for safety."

News 19 also reached out to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).