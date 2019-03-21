SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation into who was responsible for four dogs being tossed over a fence is over after a woman turned herself in this week.

Elizabeth Taylor Samuel, 56, says she helped her husband throw the dogs over the fence at the Sumter SPCA on March 2.

Video surveillance shows one suspect taking the dogs from a carrier, throwing them over the fence, then driving away. Two of those dogs were killed when they escaped and ran into the road.

Samuel says they were dropping the dogs off because they kept escaping from an enclosure at their house. They arrived at the shelter around 7:30 p.m. — more than 2 hours after the shelter closed. She claims they realized the organization was closed during the act.

Samuel, who turned herself in Wednesday, is charged with four counts of ill treatment of animals, first offense. Her husband will reportedly turn himself next week when he returns to Sumter. He is currently working out of town.

Two dogs did survive the incident and were last reported to be in the care of the Sumter SPCA. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis hopes this incident will serve as a warning to others.

“People need to realize that they cannot treat animals any kind of way,” Dennis said. “They sign up to take care of these animals when they get them and they are in charge of the animals’ health until they are given another proper home.”

Sumter County Sheriff's Office