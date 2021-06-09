Wildfire spreads on Camp Pendleton grounds, mandatory evacuations ordered

Authorities cleared people out of various areas on the installation, including Lake O'Neill Campground, as a precaution.

CAMP PENDLETON NORTH, Calif. — A wildfire blackened swaths of brushy land on the grounds of Camp Pendleton Wednesday, sending clouds of dark smoke over northern San Diego County and prompting evacuations of some facilities on the military base.



The blaze dubbed the Sierra Fire began spreading out of control toward the eastern side of the Marine Corps installation about 2:30 p.m., fire officials said.

The fire was originally reported to be over 1,000 acres. As of 7:25 p.m., base officials said it was 925 acres with no containment. They added that more assets would arrive in the morning to assist with the fire and there would be no more updates Wednesday night.

Road closures were reported in the area but the base said all gates were still open.

#SierraFire ROAD CLOSURES



The intersection of Basilone Road and Vandergrift Blvd is now open, and Basilone Road is open up until the Stagecoach Road intersection. https://t.co/TFbcSknBlW — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 10, 2021

Authorities cleared people out of various areas on the installation, including Lake O'Neill Campground, as a precaution.



Fire crews had been setting and monitoring brush-clearing controlled burns on the base this week, but it was not immediately clear if that activity was related to the wildfire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the following areas according to a tweet by the base's official account: 25 area (Lake O'Neill Camp Ground, Wounded Warrior Battalion), 26 area and 27 area.

An Evacuation Control Center is located at Paige Fieldhouse, according to officials.

As of an update at 5:10 p.m., the cause of the fire was unknown.

#SierraFire UPDATE as of 7:25 p.m.



CPFD reports fire is 925 acres, with no containment. CPFD will remain on site working the fire. More assets will arrive in the morning. More updates to follow in the morning. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 10, 2021

#SierraFire UPDATE as of 5:10 p.m.



CPFD and neighboring fire departments are working to contain a fire of unknown size east of the 33 Area. The Evacuation Control Center is located at Paige Fieldhouse, as indicated by the “here” icon.



The cause of the fire is unknown. pic.twitter.com/1kQ8tCsAqS — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 10, 2021