Wildlife experts on what critters may be in your back yard

Many of us have been spending more time at home this year, and some have noticed more visitors in the back yard.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's not uncommon to look outside and see wildlife, but with more and more folks staying home because of COVID-19, you may have noticed more critters than you normally would.

"Across the board this has been a record setting year for us -- not just our raptures, but all of our animals. We believe that people are home, they're going on more walks, dogs are finding animals or doing more gardening, and, so for many many reasons, we've had a lot more intakes," Helen Dyar with Carolina Wildlife Center said.

Because of more critter sightings, Gills Creek Watershed Association and Carolina Wildlife Center held an educational zoom class so folks could learn more about what is living in their backyards.

Some of these animals are important to have as visitors, including some reptiles.

"As people continue to encroach on the animals' habitat, it becomes more important the animals are now living in our back yard. We need to make sure people understand why we need to coexist and the benefits of coexisting with our neighbor species," Arnie Wodtke with Carolina Wildlife said.

"Corn snakes are native to South Carolina. They're found in the southeast and central parts of the country," Dyar said. "They are a type of rat snake, and whether a snake is venomous or not they are doing us a huge service and the best thing to do is to keep a safe distance when you see them."

If you find a more furry friend like the opossum, it has benefits, too.

"I call these guys nature's roombas. When you go to bed at night, opossums come out and anything you have in your yard you don't like they will eat," Wodtke said. "I have found nothing that these guys won't eat. They love to snack on big ol' cockroaches, mice, snakes ... so basically if you don't want it in your yard they are happy to eat it."

Carolina Wildlife said owls are also great neighbors to have around.