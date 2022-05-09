'You no longer have a balance': Anonymous donor pays the tab for Texas graduates

Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school's president made the announcement.

DALLAS — Students graduating from a historically Black college in East Texas were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances, officials said.

Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school's president, Herman J. Felton Jr., made the announcement, informing graduates they "do not owe the college a penny."

"If you have a balance, you had a balance," Felton Jr. said. "You no longer have a balance."

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.

“We are constantly communicating with donors to assist students in these ways so that they can begin their after-college experience with less debt,” Felton Jr. said.