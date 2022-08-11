WCEMS said they watched Isaiah Pena grow up in all the stations as he always brought tons of energy and a warm smile to those that knew him.

"Isaiah truly loved to be at the EMS base and it showed. Likewise, every one of our personnel loved it when he was here. Regardless of the type of day you were having, this young man would brighten your day. We love you Isaiah and we will dearly miss you. You will forever be in our hearts and you will forever be part of the Wilkes County EMS family," EMS staff shared in a Facebook post.