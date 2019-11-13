LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was released from prison Tuesday after a judge approved a request for his release during the appeal process.

The judge set his bond at $50,000.

In October, Lewis was convicted of using his power to push a personal assistant into having sex with him.

Lewis had started serving a one-year sentence for misconduct of a public officer but was released Tuesday after a judge granted his appeal bond.

If the conviction is upheld, Lewis will return to prison.

