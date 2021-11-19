Will Toyota come to North Carolina? Here’s the latest

The plan would bring a major manufacturer and nearly 2,000 jobs to the Greensboro–Randolph Megasite. No deal has been finalized but one could be soon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on the state budget and the megasite.

WFMY News 2 has learned that “t’s” are being crossed and “I’s” dotted in a plan that would bring a major manufacturer and nearly 2,000 jobs to the Greensboro–Randolph Megasite.

No deal has been finalized but one could be finalized soon.

Local leaders are hopeful the 1,800-acre plot of land can transform the Triad.

The newly passed state budget includes $300 million to improve the megasite.

It was previously confirmed with WFMY News 2, the budget's line item aims to bring in a $1 billion investment, to create 1,750 jobs. The numbers are very similar to a project announced by Toyota just last month.

Bloomberg issued a report this past Friday about Toyota eyeing a North Carolina site for its first U.S. battery plant.

However, state and local sources previously told WFMY News 2 there’s no finalization.

WFMY asked business owners what they think about the possibilities. Tim's barbershop is close by in Liberty, and the owner, Tim Royal said he thinks it'll be a positive thing for the community. "Well at first I was pretty much against it but I'm kind of for it now. I think it would help the community out. Help the small businesses here but I know there is going to be a lot more businesses here, a lot more people moving in the area so I know the town will grow," Royal said.

A previous negotiation would have brought a Toyota auto assembly plant to the site and there were high hopes.

But the site is hoping it will be “the” site, this time around.