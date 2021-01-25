SC man missing and considered 'endangered'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are searching for an elderly man they say is missing and endangered.
William Roberts, 84, hasn't been seen by his family around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at a location on Camelback Road in Greenville. Officials did not say why they considered him endangered but did put that on the missing persons flier.
He was spotted at a Shell Gas Station in Enoree just off Interstate 26 around 4:10 a.m. Monday.
Roberts may be driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. It has a South Carolina license plate with tag number 158567W.
Roberts is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was possibly wearing jeans.
Anyone who sees him or has information on where he may be should call 9-1-1 immediately.