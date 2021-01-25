SC man missing and considered 'endangered'

84-year-old William Roberts hasn't been seen since Sunday night.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are searching for an elderly man they say is missing and endangered.

William Roberts, 84, hasn't been seen by his family around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at a location on Camelback Road in Greenville. Officials did not say why they considered him endangered but did put that on the missing persons flier.

He was spotted at a Shell Gas Station in Enoree just off Interstate 26 around 4:10 a.m. Monday.

Roberts may be driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. It has a South Carolina license plate with tag number 158567W.

Roberts is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was possibly wearing jeans.