78-year-old Richland County man considered missing, endangered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a missing man and possibly endangered man.

Officers said 78-year-old Willie Williams was last seen Monday morning by his family at his home in the 1200 block of Godspeed Road in Eastover. He's believed to have walked away instead of taking a vehicle.

Deputies say Williams suffers from medical conditions that make it important to locate him in a timely manner. They add that officers are in the area searching for him.

Williams is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue t-shirt and black work boots.