COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerful thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday evening, producing damaging winds and hail in and around the town of Newberry.

Trees were downed and power outages were reported Sunday morning from the Midlands to the South Carolina coast.

As of 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Newberry Electric Cooperative reported 125 outages and Berkley Electric Cooperative (serving the Charleston area from Goose Creek, to Edisto Island and McClellanville) reported 2,101 outages. Dominion Energy reported around 20 outages in the Midlands and approximately 40 along the coast.

Storm damage in Newberry at Calhoun and Johnstone streets. As of 10:45 am. Sunday, some residents have been without power for over 13 hours.

Berkley Derrick

Both utilities have engineers working to restore power, both companies approximate power to be restored around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The City of Newberry tweeted that the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center will open at noon today for city residents who may be without power. The center, at 1227 McKibben St., will act as a cooling station and provide bottled water and snacks.

The local weather forecast calls for a chance of storms throughout the week, with a heat index rising to 100 degrees each day.

