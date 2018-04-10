Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A $100,000 prize is waiting on a Columbia player to claim it.

The winning ticket was sold at Wright Way #7 on 3720 Rosewood Drive in Columbia.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Wednesday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Wednesday, October 3

14, 26, 31, 34, and 37 Power-Up: 5

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $100,000 prize. For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

