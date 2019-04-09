COLUMBIA, S.C. — Someone in Lugoff got lucky over the weekend when they purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket on Sunday.

The winning lottery ticket, purchased at The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood Ln, matched all five numbers for a prize of $300,000.

Check your tickets for the winning Palmetto Cash 5 numbers: 1, 13, 22, 27, 38; Power-Up: 3.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

More than 4,100 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 in Sunday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 2,700 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed. The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,606,214.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.