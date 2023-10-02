Just in time for Christmas shopping, $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket bought in Columbia

The lucky ticket was bought at Harry’s #4 at 9900 Two Notch Rd. in Columbia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One lucky person who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket in Columbia has 100,000 new reasons to be happy!

The lucky ticket was bought at Harry’s #4 at 9900 Two Notch Rd. in Columbia.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, September 29, for a prize of $100,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Friday, September 29

1 - 13 - 14 - 23 - 33 Power-Up: 2

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is officially over $1 billion after Saturday's drawing again failed to secure a grand prize winner. The estimated prize for Monday's drawing is $1.04 billion — just shy of the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.