$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets! A Palmetto Cash 5 player at a Pitt Stop in Elgin is $100,000 richer.

The winning ticket was sold at Pitt Stop #28 at 595 Spears Creek Church Rd. in Elgin.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Thursday, June 24, for a prize of $100,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Thursday, June 24

4 - 8 - 22 - 30 - 38 Power-Up: 3

Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $300,000.

More than 5,500 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 4,100 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.