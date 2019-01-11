WINNSBORO, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for multiple shootings that occurred in the past few weeks.

Investigators say they're searching for 20-year-old Stephen Young of Winnsboro.

The most recent shooting happened on Thursday, October 31st around 2:30 pm. Investigators say he shot at and hit a car with several people inside on Sandifer Road and 12th Street.

Deputies have not released information on the other shootings Young is wanted in connection to.

Young is said to hang out at Deerwood Apartments on Highway 321 Bypass, the Blackjack and Reservoir Rd areas, in addition to parts of South Winnsboro.

On Wednesday, deputies attempted to serve a warrant for Young, when Sheriff Will Montgomery says he ran in the direction of the old golf course.

Several deputies and the K-9 team searched for Young in that area and behind the old Walmart store. The search was suspended around 2:30 pm Tuesday.

Deputies say Young should be considered "Armed and Dangerous." Anyone who sees him should call 911 and avoid contact with him.

Anyone with information on Young's location or any of the shootings he is accused of being involved with, is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or by visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip.

Keep in mind, you can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive an award up to $1,000.

Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

