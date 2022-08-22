'It feels like history is going away': Winnsboro working to revitalize downtown

The town has formed a downtown economic development committee and has budgeted $150,000 towards revitalization efforts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vacant buildings and boarded up windows line Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro.

"It feels like history is going away," lifelong resident Harold Crocker said. "These buildings have been here close to 100 years or more. Now, there’s nothing there."

Crocker described his memories of downtown Winnsboro as lively and vibrant. "We used to have everything you need on Main Street, from pharmacies to hardware stores and everything used to be on Main Street."

Crocker said at the town's peak, there was a Belk, two movie theaters, and plenty of restaurants. Now, he drives to Columbia for most necessities.

Since the pandemic began, the town has lost restaurants, two banks, an antique shop and a boutique. Crocker said with them, went the sense of community.

"I would love to see businesses come back and people open up buildings, remodel them, make them look better," Crocker said.

Winnsboro Assistant Town Manager Chris Clauson said many of these downtown buildings have sat empty for years.

Unlike many other towns, Winnsboro does not charge residents property taxes.

Clauson said without new businesses, the town is losing one of it's biggest sources of revenue: gas, water, sewer, and electric utilities.

"These are just customers that don’t exist right now, so that's the opportunity we reinvest and we bring back businesses," Clauson said.

Clauson tells News 19 the mayor recently formed a committee to explore redevelopment options, one of which is the Downtown Development Corporation Model, which towns like Rock Hill have implemented.

"You will create this nonprofit that is able to actually move and purchase buildings that can also lease at very competitive rates to entrepreneurs," Clausen said.

Clauson said the town has also budgeted around $200,000 toward revitalization and code enforcement. They hope to apply for additional grants, as well.

"If you start getting funding, then other avenues open up as well so it can snowball in a good way," said Clauson.

Winnsboro is also applying for a $10 million grant to expand its wastewater treatment facility.