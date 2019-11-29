COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared the first week of December as South Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

According to a news release, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service, as well as other agencies are encouraging all South Carolinians to prepare for severe winter weather the week of December 1 through December 7.

Here are some ways you can prepare for the winter weather:

Include winter supplies, such as shovels and rock salt in your household emergency kit

Have sufficient heating fuel, as regular fuel sources may be cut off

Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic, and allow faucets to drip a little during the cold weather to avoid freezing

Learn to how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts

Chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Portable generators are commonly used in the winter.

Have your vehicle serviced to ensure it is ready for the winter months.

It is also important to make sure your fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room.

Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Families should also invest in a car emergency kit. The kit should include a shovel, windshield scraper, a small broom, flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, water, snack food, matches, extra hats, socks, mittens, first-aid kit with a pocket knife, medications, blankets, tow chain or rope, road salt and sand, booster cables, emergency flares and a fluorescent distress flag.

