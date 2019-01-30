ORANGEBURG, South Carolina —

Dancing is a way of life for 14-year-old Lauren Williams.

“Without dancing I don’t know where I would be” says Lauren Williams. Williams has been dancing with the La La land academy, performing arts organization held at the Boys and Girls Club in Orangeburg, for nearly 5 years.



Williams goes on saying that dance is away to “Express my happiness. If I am angry it expresses my anger. I can just express a lot of things inside of me.”



The 14 year old says its the lessons that her instructor teaches her that has carried her through her training.



LaNequa Ferguson is the owner of La La Land Academy and is the fine arts director for the Orangeburg area Boys and Girls clubs. A Claflin graduate, Ferguson wanted to find a way to give back to the community while letting young people now that the sky is the limit.



Ferguson says, “I saw a need. Through my experience with dance I got to go to New York and see different dance companies and do different competitions. I said, you know I want that not just for my girls but for the boys too.” Ferguson goes on to say, “I want them to always know that they’re bigger than Orangeburg county and that they can do what they love and do it all over the world.”