Witnesses testify in Holly Hill quadruple homicide trial

On Wednesday, prosecutors spent part of the day bringing witnesses who said drug deals took place at the house and established connections to all those involved.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Witness testimonies were heard in court Wednesday in the trial of three men -- Robert Bailey, Antly Jermaine Scott and Luther Joseph Smith -- in the 2015 killing of four people in Holly Hill. The homicide claimed the lives of two teens and two adults.

On July 15, 2015, four people were killed and another was injured on Old State Road in Holly Hill.

Robert Bailey, Antly Jermaine Scott, Luther Joseph Smith, and Derrick Warren Coleman were charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of first-degree burglary.

Prosecutors said drugs led the men charged to that home on the day of the slayings.

Witness Anna Weatherford said she visited the home frequently to get drugs from Christopher Wright, father of three of the victims.

Although Wright was not home at the time of the shooting, Weatherford said she had seen him selling drugs out of the house on multiple occasions to other people.

Weatherford also claimed Wright would store hundreds of dollars worth of drugs in the house.

“Do you happen to know why he would happen to leave drugs at the house, you know, with an addict there, Krystal?" asked a prosecutor.

“For her to distribute for him while he wasn’t there," Weatherford responded.

Witness Veronica Bryant is the aunt of Dreamzz Nelson, the sole survivor of the killings, who was eight years old at the time.

Bryant said she had a personal relationship with defendant Robert "Pockets" Bailey and had gotten drugs from him regularly.

“The question is did you tell people you didn’t think Pockets did this," asked a prosecutor.

“Yes I did," she responded.

An investigator called to the scene of the crime said he found bags of marijuana and a gun in Bailey's car upon arrival.