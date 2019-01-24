COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX President and General Manager Rich O'Dell has been honored by the South Carolina General Assembly for his outstanding work and contributions to the broadcasting industry.

Richland Coounty Representative Kirkman Finlay passed a resolution Thursday honoring Rich for "distinguished service to the citizens of the Palmetto State throughout his 20 years as an outstanding broadcaster with WLTX."

Rich was surrounded by his family, co-workers and friend from across the broadcast industry as he received the recognition from the House floor.

Rich has been with News19 since 1999.

Under his leadership over the past 20 years, we've received countless awards and recognitions for our innovation, storytelling, investigations, and most importantly our service to the community.

Take away all of the awards, and Rich is quite simply just a good man who cares about people and wants to make our community better. And we're all made better by working with him..

Congratulations to him! This was a really special honor and he was humbled by it.