Columbia, SC (WLTX) - WLTX President and General Manager Rich O'Dell has been inducted into the Gold Circle by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

O'Dell received the award Friday night in Atlanta, the headquarters for NATAS.

"The Gold Circle recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to television for fifty years or more," NATAS says. "The broadcast pioneers who become part of this distinguished group have had significant careers in many different aspects of the industry – engineering, management, on-air, technical, production, administration, talent."

It's the second major honor this year for our station's general manager. Back in January, he was inducted into the South Carolina Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

