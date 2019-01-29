COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX reporters Jenna Kurzyna and Susan Ardis were arrested Tuesday morning by Columbia Housing Authority police while trying to access the building that houses the public documents released by the Columbia Housing Authority earlier this week for Allen Benedict Court apartments.

News 19 continues to push for answers and documentation pertaining to Allen Benedict Court Apartments, where two residents were found dead on January 17.

On Monday, Richland County coroner Gary Watts confirmed that Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. and Derrick Caldwell Roper, both residents of Allen Benedict Court, died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Citing "imminent danger to life," more than 400 residents of Allen Benedict Court, run buy the Columbia Housing Authority, were evacuated after Witherspoon and Roper were found dead and multiple gas leaks were found just about two weeks ago.

Carbon monoxide, missing smoke alarms, charred closets, and infestations were among nearly two dozen violations at Allen Benedict Court highlighted in a Columbia Fire Department letter to Columbia Housing Authority.

News 19 uncovered a limited history of work orders from now deceased resident Calvin Witherspoon. From January to April of 2018, Witherspoon reported issues with his heating system and water heater at least six times.

Residents at Allen Benedict Court were told Friday they would never be able to go back to their homes because of the serious and life-threatening code violations that fire officials discovered there.

A class-action civil suit was filed last week against the apartment complex, alleges the housing authority was "negligent, careless, grossly negligent, reckless, willful, and wonton" in failing to maintain and address hazards there.

News 19's Deep Dive team is continuing to review other documents from the Columbia Housing Authority.