WLTX teaming up with SCEMD at mass vaccine clinic in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX will partner with South Carolina Emergency Management Thursday to provide coverage of the vaccine clinic at the Columbia Place Mall.

We'll be live all day at the clinic as the state stresses the importance of everyone getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The clinic is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The mall is located at 7201 Two Notch Road in Columbia.

The mass vaccination site opened back on April 14. Vaccines for CVCs are provided to the state in addition to the regular vaccine allocations they are receiving. These additional vaccine doses are made possible through an increase in production and availability.

There are drive-thru and walk-in options for visitors at the site. After receiving their vaccination, individuals will proceed to a post-vaccine waiting area to be monitored for at least 15 minutes, per CDC guidelines, to ensure they do not have any adverse reactions to the vaccine.