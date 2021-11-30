WLTX, TEGNA Foundation Award Grants to Columbia-Area Nonprofit Organizations

The community grants in the Columbia area address critical community needs and initiatives.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in Columbia, SC, and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., announced Tuesday they have awarded three area nonprofit organizations community grants. The community grants in the Columbia area address critical community needs and initiatives including providing shelter and support for those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity, counseling services for victims of domestic violence, and providing support to students so they can reach their full potential regardless of race, gender, or socioeconomic status.

Among the grant recipients are:

Transitions Homeless Center (Midlands Housing Alliance): The grant will support an ongoing Jobs Program as participants take life, financial Literacy and Jobs skills training to help prepare them for jobs at a living wage.

Sistercare: The grant will help provide Crisis Intervention and Group Counseling Services for domestic violence victims and their children. The program looks to reduce trauma, victimization, and future domestic violence while assisting survivors in becoming self-sufficient and violence-free.

Communities in Schools of South Carolina: The grant will deliver the Integrated Student Support program to students in Fairfield County providing social emotional support along with academic, behavior, and coursework monitoring for at-risk students

“Our stations’ continued commitment to empowering their local communities through fundraising and grantmaking is invaluable and inspiring,” said Dave Lougee, President and CEO, TEGNA. “We are honored to support all of our local partners who share our values and commitment to serving those in need.”

“The work being done by these organizations is making a substantial difference in our community,” said Rich O’Dell, President and General Manager of WLTX. “Here at WLTX we’re proud to support their important work. They’re true Changemakers.”

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.

