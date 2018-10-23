Sumter, SC (WLTX) - An arrest was made Sunday in connection to two armed robberies in Sumter.

Quanisha Latrell Burgess, 34, was charged with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Police say Burgess robbed Young's at 970 Camden Highway and Circle K at 2295 Broad Street between 9-9:45 p.m. October 14. In each incident, she reportedly headed straight to the restroom area only to appear later telling the clerks she was armed and going to rob the store.

Nothing was reported stolen at Young's, but an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from Circle K. No one was hurt in either incident.

Burgess is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a $25,000 bond.

