McCormick County, SC (WLTX) - A woman was arrested while visiting an inmate at the McCormick Correctional Institution. Corrections officers say Nicky Leanne Hester tried to bring tobacco and a USB phone charger into the prison on June 6.

Investigators say Hester was visiting an inmate who is serving prison time for entering a bank with intent to steal.

Hester is charged with attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband and criminal conspiracy.

