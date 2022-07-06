Woman attacks 77-year-old man who was letting her stay at his home temporarily, police say

It is unclear how the man knew Mason before allowing her to stay with him.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman they believe attacked a 77-year-old man in Prince William County Monday.

Officers are searching for 35-year-old Shawnta Marie Mason.

Investigators believe Mason attacked an unidentified 77-year-old man who was letting her stay in his home temporarily. It is unclear how the man knew Mason before allowing her to stay with him.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of Eskew Court in Woodbridge around 11:30 a.m. to investigate a reported robbery.

The victim says while Mason was living at the home she had allowed another man inside his home who had allegedly told to stay off the property in the past.

Police said when the 77-year-old man told both of them to get out of his house, Mason began destroying the man's property before she pushed him to the ground. Mason then allegedly hit and kicked him multiple times before she left, reportedly taking more of his stuff with her.

Police say Mason was gone before officers arrived.

The man was injured in the attack but is expected to be OK.

Police deployed a K-9 unit to begin a search for both Mason and the unidentified man, but the pair have not been found.