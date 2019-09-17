NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County coroner's office has identified a woman who was found shot to death in a ditch Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the search for her killer is underway.

Coroner Laura Kneece says 40-year-old Sharonda Sims was the victim in the incident. The coroner's office ruled her death a homicide.

According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, people living in the 2000 block of Drayton Street just outside the City of Newberry heard several gun shots in front of their home.

The residents went outside the home to investigate and found the body of a Sims lying in a ditch. They called 911 and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Newberry Police Department, responded. Sims was pronounced dead at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Law enforcement said that there were several shell casings located in the area.



The victim was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts, tennis shoes, and a red scarf around her hair at the time of the killing.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with any information about this homicide investigation to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Law enforcement is also asking that anyone who may have cameras on the outside of their home in this area to contact law enforcement so that the footage can be reviewed to determine who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating

