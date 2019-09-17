NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Newberry County.

According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, on Charles Street.

Later, a resident called the sheriff's office about a body in a ditch near the corner of SC 121 and Drayton Street, just outside the city of Newberry.

Authorities say the female victim had at least two gunshot wounds and was found dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.