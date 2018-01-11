Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A woman is in custody after deputies says she harmed her younger sister using hot water.

Talisha Fason, 23, is accused of forcing her 8-year-old sister's hands under hot water, which caused second- and third-degree burns to the tops of her hands. Fason, the child's current primary caregiver, was punishing her for bad behavior, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

To hide the burns, Fason reportedly kept her sister out of school for 10 days and didn't seek any medical attention. After staff at the 8-year-old's school noticed the injuries, they notified the school resource officer and Department of Social Services.

Fason was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child on October 25 and booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

