Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are looking for a woman in connection to a fraud incident.

In August, police say she broke into a car at the Baymont by Wyndham hotel near Fort Jackson, then stole some checks.

Now, she is accused of cashing those checks for nearly $700 at a Wells Fargo bank in North Carolina.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

